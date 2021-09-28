Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.96, the dividend yield is 4.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNL was $24.96, representing a -10.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 55.42% increase over the 52 week low of $16.06.

BNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.74%, compared to an industry average of 2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bnl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNL as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. NETL has the highest percent weighting of BNL at 3.86%.

