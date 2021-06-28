Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.255 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.47, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNL was $23.47, representing a -12.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.85 and a 47.61% increase over the 52 week low of $15.90.

BNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9. Zacks Investment Research reports BNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.22%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNL as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (BNL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 16.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BNL at 4.19%.

