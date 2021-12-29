Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.81, the dividend yield is 4.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BNL was $24.81, representing a -11.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $28 and a 40.01% increase over the 52 week low of $17.72.

BNL is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports BNL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.13%, compared to an industry average of 2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bnl Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BNL as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 0.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BNL at 2.84%.

