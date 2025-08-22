Is Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is one of 869 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNL's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BNL has returned about 12.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 11.1%. This shows that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 106.4%.

For Applied Digital Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #192 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that BNL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This 93-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +9.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. and Applied Digital Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

