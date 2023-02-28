Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease said on February 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $17.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 3.77%, and the highest has been 7.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=89).

The current dividend yield is 1.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.00% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadstone Net Lease is $23.36. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 31.00% from its latest reported closing price of $17.83.

The projected annual revenue for Broadstone Net Lease is $427MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual EPS is $0.62, a decrease of 14.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadstone Net Lease. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNL is 0.26%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.18% to 169,081K shares. The put/call ratio of BNL is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,091K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,453K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 47.90% over the last quarter.

United Capital Financial Advisers holds 9,182K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,458K shares, representing a decrease of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 13.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,678K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,497K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 6,199K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares, representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,131K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,157K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNL by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Broadstone Net Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) invests in freestanding, single-tenant, net leased commercial properties located throughout the United States, primarily via sale and leaseback, lease assumption, and UPREIT transactions. UPREIT transactions (where 'UPREIT' means 'umbrella partnership real estate investment trust') provide a tax deferred exit strategy for owners of real estate who might otherwise recognize a significant taxable gain in a cash sale of a highly appreciated property with a low tax cost basis. With a diversified portfolio of 550 retail, healthcare, industrial, office and other properties in 40 states as of March 31, 2018, the REIT targets individual or portfolio acquisitions within the $5 million to $300 million range. There are currently more than 2,700 shareholders in BNL, which is externally managed by Broadstone Real Estate, LLC. BNL remains open for new investment by accredited investors on a monthly basis, with a minimum direct investment of $500,000. Shares are offered directly by BNL via private placement.

