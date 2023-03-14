Broadstone Net Lease Approves Share Buyback Of $150 Mln

Markets
(RTTNews) - Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) Tuesday said that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of its stock.

The authorization will expire on March 14, 2024.

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants.

