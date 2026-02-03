Broadridge's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.59 per share topped the consensus mark by 19% and increased 2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.71 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 7.6% and were up 7.9% year over year.

Recurring revenues of $1.07 billion rose 9% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Other Key Q2 Metrics of BR

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.23 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $459.5 million, increasing 9% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income of $265 million increased 1% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 15.5% increased 110 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $370.7 million compared with $561.5 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Long-term debt was $2.67 billion compared with $2.75 billion at the end of fiscal 2025.

The company generated $367.1 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $21.5 million in the quarter. It paid out $216.9 million in dividends.

BR’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company expects recurring revenue growth to be 5-7%. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 9-12% as compared with the previous view of 8-12%. The adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be around 20-21%.

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Accenture plc (ACN) reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN’s earnings were $3.94 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. The metric increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $18.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and rose 6% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.62 beat the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but grew 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.