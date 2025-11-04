Broadridge's Q1 Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share topped the consensus mark by 27% and increased 51% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.59 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.56% and were up 11.7% year over year.

Recurring revenues of $977 million rose 9% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s stock has gained 0.4% over the month-to-date period compared with the 0.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 0.2% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Other Key Q1 Metrics of BR

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 11.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $1.02 billion, below our estimate of $1.07 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $459.5 million, beating our estimate of $441.5 million and increasing 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income of $251.2 million increased 36% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 15.8% increased 280 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $290.7 million compared with $561.5 million at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $2.78 billion compared with $2.75 billion in the prior quarter.

The company generated $42.3 million of cash from operating activities, and capex was $15.2 million in the quarter. It paid out $103.1 million in dividends.

BR’s Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The company expects recurring revenue growth to be 5-7%. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 8-12%. The adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be around 20-21%.

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Earnings Snapshot

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a jump of 2.6% in revenues from organic growth.

ManpowerGroup, Inc. MAN reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 83 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 35.7% year over year. Total revenues of $4.63 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and rose 2.3% year over year.

