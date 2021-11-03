Broadridge's (BR) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.9% and were up 9% year over year. Total revenues of $1.2 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 4.6% and were up 17% year over year. The company generated closed sales of $30 million in the quarter, down 6% year over year.

Shares of the company have gained 23.5% over the past year, underperforming the 37% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Revenues by Segment

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 14% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $854 million. Global Technology and Operations segment revenues came in at $341 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The improvement was mainly driven by the Itiviti acquisition.

Revenues by Type

Recurring fee revenues of $751 million increased 16% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Event-driven fee revenues came in at $76 million, up 69% year over year. Distribution revenues increased 11% year over year to $367 million.

Operating Results

Adjusted operating income of $177 million increased 17% year over year. Adjusted operating income margin stayed flat year over year at 14.8%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Broadridge exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $317 million compared with $275 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $4.2 billion compared with $3.9 billion at the end of the prior quarter.

The company used $135.4 million of cash in operating activities and capex was $5.7 million in the quarter. Broadridge paid out $66.8 million in dividends in the reported quarter.

Fiscal Guidance

Broadridge expects recurring revenue growth of 12-15%. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to be 11-15%. Adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be up by around 19%. Closed sales are anticipated between $240 million and $280 million.

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

