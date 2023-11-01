Broadridge's Aviad Stein: Execs Need To Acknowledge Innovation To Drive Change

Aviad Stein is a global head of innovation at Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) — a provider of investor communications and technology solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers.

He will be among the featured panelists at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, New York City, discussing "Harnessing Blockchain Data and Market Insights for Informed Decision-Making in Digital."

Stein aims to leverage emerging technologies like Web3, AI and digital assets to create value and foster innovative culture within the company. He demonstrated this approach by launching and scaling new products and services like the Broadridge Data Insights Platform, the Broadridge Blockchain Center of Excellence, the Broadridge Digital Assets Network and the in-house idea incubator – Broadridge Innovation Lab.

Before Broadridge, Stein had a distinctive career at companies like Tumblr, Bloomberg News, Dun & Bradstreet and Nordstrom. He holds an MBA from the University of Portland and a BS in Industrial Engineering and Management from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology.

Changing The Paradigm: Looking back at the first eighteen years of his career, Stein believes that it was this experience that set him up for success at a large-cap company like Broadridge. He points out that many large corporations try to be innovative but acknowledge the difficulty of such endeavors.

"In order to take it to the next level from just talking about innovation to actually implementing it, you need to put processes in place. And I think the first thing that we have tried to do is, create a process that is primarily focused on the validation based on customer needs," he said in an interview.

Speaking about communications and innovation, Stein notes that his clients often doubt communication as a method of reinforcing their relationships with their clients.

"They do see that more as a mandatory thing that they have to send out. What we’re trying to do right now is obviously change that mindset and make sure that they understand that those communications to the end consumer mean a lot. They mean a lot if they’re personalized. They mean a lot if they’re relevant," he noted, pointing out that having enough information to have trust and confidence is necessary to succeed.

Still, he singles out one thing as a key to success in driving meaningful changes.

"I would say the number one and the most critical component of driving change, driving transformation, and being disruptive is the acknowledgment from the executive level. And in this case, having an executive sponsor who understands and backs up those initiatives," he said, adding that going forward, he sees value in personalization between the brand and the end consumer based on the history of their relationship.

Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day & Awards event will enlighten highlights of the current digital asset space. Join Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Also Read: Cannabis Industry’s Growth Secret: Manufactured Products vs. Flowers Discussed At Benzinga Conference.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.