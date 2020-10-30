Broadridge Updates Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) said, for fiscal 2021, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 6 - 10%, revised from prior guidance range of 4 - 10%. Recurring revenue growth is now expected in a range of 3 - 6%, updated from 2 - 6%.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 44% to $0.98. Total revenues increased 7% to $1.02 billion. Recurring revenue grew 8%, for the quarter. The company said the increase in recurring fee revenues was driven primarily by growth from onboarding of net new business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.