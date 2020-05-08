Markets
Broadridge Updates Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) said it now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 5% to 7%, reduced from low end of prior guidance of 8% - 12%. Total revenue growth is now anticipated in a range of 3% - 6%, at low end of the company's previous guidance range. Recurring fee revenue growth guidance continues to be in a range of 8% - 10%. The company said the updated guidance reflects strong second-half organic growth and impact of Covid-19.

Third quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 5% year-on-year to $1.67. Total revenues increased 2% to $1.25 billion. Recurring fee revenues increased 9% to $835 million.

In This Story

BR

