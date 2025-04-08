Broadridge Unveils Solutions To Help Financial Institutions Expand Digital Asset Strategies Globally

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced that it has launched Broadridge Digital Assets Solutions. These new tools are designed to help financial institutions grow their digital asset strategies while following global rules in the fast-changing world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Broadridge Digital Asset Solutions addresses the growing demand for disclosure and governance solutions for cryptocurrency and tokenized assets. With institutional and regulatory momentum accelerating, Broadridge is helping financial institutions scale their operations in line with global regulatory standards and offering innovative tools to enhance investor education and choice, the company said.

