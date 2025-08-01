Broadridge Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 3.7%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations for BR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.51 per share, indicating 0.3% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $2.05 billion, calling for a 5.6% decrease from the fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 actuals.

Our estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.6 billion, which suggests a 4.5% year-over-year increase. Our estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment stands at $455.2 million, which indicates a 9.4% year-over-year rise.

Internal growth, new businesses and acquisitions are likely to have driven the expected growth.

What Our Model Says About BR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time.

Genpact G: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, indicating a 4.6% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at 85 cents per share, suggesting a 7.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat on earnings in each of the past four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.3%.

G currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.78% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.6 billion, implying a 3.5% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark stands at $1.36 per share. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.9%.

FIS currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genpact Limited (G) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.