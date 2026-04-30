Broadridge Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share topped the consensus mark of $2.63 per share and increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.95 billion surpassed the consensus mark of $1.91 billion and rose 7.8% year over year.

Recurring revenues of $1.29 billion rose 7% year over year on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Other Key Q3 Metrics of BR

Revenues in the Investor Communication Solutions segment increased 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.46 billion. The Global Technology and Operations segment’s revenues amounted to $488.3 million, up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted operating income was $420.6 million, up 3.8% year over year. The adjusted operating income margin of 21.5% decreased 90 basis points year over year.

Broadridge exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $304.8 million compared with $370.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Long-term debt was $2.72 billion compared with $2.67 billion at the end of the same period.

The company generated $301.1 million of cash from operating activities during the quarter. Capital expenditure was $13.6 million in the quarter. BR paid out $113.8 million in dividends during the period.

BR’s Fiscal 2026 Guidance

The company expects recurring revenue growth to be above 7%. Adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 10-12% compared with the previous view of 9-12%. The adjusted operating income margin is estimated to be between 20% and 21%.

Broadridge currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results. EFX’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.86 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1% and increased 21.6% from the year-ago quarter. EFX’s revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 14.4% year over year.

Rollins, Inc. ROL posted impressive first-quarter 2026 results. ROL’s adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share matched the consensus mark and rose 9.1% from the year-ago quarter. ROL’s total revenues of $906.4 million surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 10.2% year over year.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.