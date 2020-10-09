Broadridge Picks Vijay Mayadas as Capital Markets' President

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR yesterday announced that it has appointed Vijay Mayadas as president of Capital Markets, a newly created position. He will provide leadership to the company’s trading and post-trade capital markets’ Software-as-a-Service solutions as part of the Global Technology and Operations (“GTO”) business.

Mayadas has vast experience in strategy consulting, and private equity and fixed income-trading software development. He has been with Broadridge since 2013 when he joined as head of Strategy and M&A. He joined GTO in 2016 to lead the company’s Fixed Income and Analytics business unit. Before joining Broadridge, he spent six years at The Boston Consulting Group and had co-founded and sold a software company.

Tom Carey, president of GTO, stated that Mayadas’s leadership capabilities and experience will enable Broadridge to improve its extensive enterprise solutions. "Vijay is a recognized leader in the financial technology industry with a passion for creating leading-edge capital markets solutions and a track record of systematic innovation, delivery and execution," he noted.

Shares of Broadridge gained 12.5% year to date compared with 11.4% decline of the industry it belongs to and 6.2% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

