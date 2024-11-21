Broadridge initiated with a Neutral at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Broadridge (BR) with a Neutral rating and $250 price target The analyst believes Broadridge is well positioned to deliver consistent recurring revenue growth in the mid- to high-single digits in the medium term, driven by favorable demographics and growing complexities in investment markets. However, with the stock’s valuation is “fairly full,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

