Broadridge Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 4, before the opening bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. BR’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.5%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Quote

Shares of BR have had a decent run over the past month. The stock has risen 9.8% against the industry’s 1% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 2.7% decline.

Q4 Expectations for BR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.17 billion, suggesting a 5.3% rise from the fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 actuals.

A resilient recurring revenue model, increased investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and robust demand for tokenization and digital communications are collectively expected to have boosted the company’s top line in the June-end quarter of fiscal 2026.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net revenues at Investor Communication Solutions is pegged at $1.69 billion, suggesting a 5.8% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for net revenues in the Global Technology and Operations segment is pegged at $481.53 million, indicating a 3.6% year-over-year rise. Internal growth, new businesses and acquisitions are likely to have driven the expected growth.

The company continues to broaden shareholder engagement capabilities, enabling its governance business to drive growth. BR is also expanding institutional voting capabilities, helping asset managers manage proxy voting more independently through AI-enabled policy tools. The acquisition of Kyndryl's Securities Industry Services continues to support platform modernization in Canada and revenue generation in the wealth management business.

Broadridge recently launched a wealth platform for a major Canadian wealth manager and introduced a digital asset platform designed to support crypto assets and tokenized securities. These efforts are expected to have increased revenues and operating income across segments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.75 per share, indicating a 5.6% year-over-year increase. We expect increasing collective operating income across segments to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says About BR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Broadridge this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Broadridge has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

AMD AMD has an Earnings ESP of +1.56% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $11.32 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 47.3%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.61 per share, implying a 235.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. AMD beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 6.5%.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.83 billion, indicating 28.5% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. ANET beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 8.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.