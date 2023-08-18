Broadridge Financials (BR) Stock Gains 33% YTD: Here's How

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR has had an impressive run in the year-to-date period, gaining 33.1% compared with the 6.9% increase of the Outsourcing industry and the 16.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

What’s Aiding the Stock?

Broadridge boasts a robust model, deriving recurring and fee revenues from new business, growth, and acquisitions. Revenue growth for fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021 was 6%, 14% and 10%, respectively ,driven by the solid model. Revenue growth, which is vital for projections, decisions and cost justification, fuels Broadridge's diverse offerings and strategic acquisitions, driving top-line expansion, margin growth, and long-term profitability.

Broadridge has consistently paid dividends. The company paid $331.0M, $290.7M and $261.7M in dividends in 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. These actions signify dedication to shareholder value and reinforce confidence in the business.

Broadridge is effectively implementing its growth strategy in governance, capital markets, and wealth management. In governance, it adopts advanced technology to enhance digital and print communication, and mail services. In capital markets, Broadridge advances global platform capabilities and employs next-gen solutions. For wealth management, a comprehensive platform with superior systems, data integration, and client empowerment is developed.

For fiscal 2024, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings and revenues is pegged at $7.64 per share and $6.49 billion, respectively. The earnings estimate indicates 9% increase year over year while the revenue estimates indicate 7.1% growth.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

BR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services can consider the following stocks:

ICF International ICFI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 8.8%, whereas revenues are anticipated go up 10.8% year over year. ICFI has an impressive earnings surprise of 6.95% in the past four quarters, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters.

CRA International CRAI carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. Earnings for 2023 are expected to go down 7.9%, whereas revenues are expected to grow 6.7% from the year-ago reported figures. CRAI has a decent earnings surprise of 5.13% in the past four quarters, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missing on two instances.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 2. Earnings for 2023 are expected to grow 37%, whereas revenues are anticipated to gain 13.9% from the year-ago reported figure. APTV has an impressive earnings surprise of 13.35% in the past four quarters, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters.

