Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $27.7 billion, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) is a top provider of technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company offers investor communications, trade processing, and data analytics services, helping financial institutions streamline operations, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve client engagement. Headquartered in New York, Broadridge operates globally, serving a diverse client base across the financial ecosystem.

Shares of this fintech titan have delivered solid gains, gaining 17.5% over the past year, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) surge of 17%. In 2025, BR has climbed 4.7%, outpacing SPX’s 1.3% rally on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, Broadridge Financial has also surpassed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 11.3% gains over the past year and a 1.7% dip in 2025.

On Jan. 31, Broadridge Financial Solutions posted its second-quarter earnings, and its shares dropped marginally. Its adjusted earnings came in at $1.56 per share, beating analyst expectations of $1.39. Revenue reached $1.59 billion, also surpassing forecasts of $1.54 billion, highlighting stronger-than-expected performance. Event-driven revenues saw a significant boost of 126%, reaching $125 million, primarily due to a higher volume of mutual fund communications.

The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting 6-8% recurring revenue growth, 8-12% adjusted EPS growth, and closed sales between $290-$330 million. CEO Tim Gokey emphasized that the company remains on track to achieve its three-year growth targets outlined in the December 2023 Investor Day.

Analysts project BR’s adjusted EPS to grow 10.4% year-over-year to $8.53 for the fiscal year ending in June. The company also boasts a strong track record of exceeding or meeting earnings expectations, having done so in each of the last four quarters.

BR stock has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Among the seven analysts, two recommend a “Strong Buy,” and five advise a “Hold” rating.

On Feb. 3, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) raised its price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231 to $249 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating.

The mean price target of $244.33 represents a premium of just 3.2% to current price levels. The Street-high target of $260 implies an upswing potential of 9.8% from BR’s current market prices.

