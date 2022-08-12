Broadridge Financial Solutions Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $2.65 compared to $2.19, a year ago. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.62, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings decreased 5% to $248 million. Earnings per share decreased 5% to $2.09.

Total revenues increased 12% to $1.72 billion. Recurring fee revenues increased 15% to $1.19 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $1.66 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects: 6-9% recurring revenue growth and 7-11% adjusted EPS growth.

Broadridge's Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.725 per share payable on October 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on September 15, 2022.

