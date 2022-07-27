Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Broadridge Financial Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$700m ÷ (US$8.3b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 12% average generated by the IT industry.

NYSE:BR Return on Capital Employed July 27th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Broadridge Financial Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Broadridge Financial Solutions doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Broadridge Financial Solutions has decreased its current liabilities to 14% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Broadridge Financial Solutions is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 120% to shareholders in the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Broadridge Financial Solutions does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

