Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.725

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of October to $0.725. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Broadridge Financial Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Broadridge Financial Solutions was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:BR Historic Dividend August 21st 2022

Broadridge Financial Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.64 total annually to $2.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Broadridge Financial Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Broadridge Financial Solutions (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Broadridge Financial Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

