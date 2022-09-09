Broadridge Financial Solutions' (NYSE:BR) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.725

The board of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.725 on the 5th of October, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Broadridge Financial Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by Broadridge Financial Solutions' earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 50.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 43% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:BR Historic Dividend September 9th 2022

Broadridge Financial Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.64 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.90. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Broadridge Financial Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payments look okay by most measures, the lack of cash flow could definitely cause problems for them in the future. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Broadridge Financial Solutions (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

