News & Insights

Markets
BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions' LTX Partners With TransFICC For Faster Connectivity And Speed

November 26, 2024 — 04:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), a global financial and technology company, Tuesday announced its partnership with an e-trading technology company, TransFICC, to enable dealers to quickly and efficiently connect with Broadridge's trading platform, LTX, using TransFICC's One API for eTrading. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This integration makes it easier and faster for dealers and other market participants to join LTX, which already has over 40 dealers and 90 asset managers. TransFICC's technology simplifies the connection process, allowing users to quickly become part of LTX's network.

Co-founder Steve Toland said, "We are proud to bring this new solution to the market, as we address the fragmentation and workflow challenges typically associated with fixed-income trading."

Monday, BR had closed its regular trading 1.30% higher at $233.23. In the extended trading, BR was down 0.53% further to $232.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.