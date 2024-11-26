Broadridge Financial Solutions' LTX Partners With TransFICC For Faster Connectivity And Speed

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), a global financial and technology company, Tuesday announced its partnership with an e-trading technology company, TransFICC, to enable dealers to quickly and efficiently connect with Broadridge's trading platform, LTX, using TransFICC's One API for eTrading. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This integration makes it easier and faster for dealers and other market participants to join LTX, which already has over 40 dealers and 90 asset managers. TransFICC's technology simplifies the connection process, allowing users to quickly become part of LTX's network.

Co-founder Steve Toland said, "We are proud to bring this new solution to the market, as we address the fragmentation and workflow challenges typically associated with fixed-income trading."

Monday, BR had closed its regular trading 1.30% higher at $233.23. In the extended trading, BR was down 0.53% further to $232.00.

