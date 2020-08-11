Broadridge Financial Solutions Issues FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) said, for fiscal 2021, the company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 4% - 10%; recurring revenue growth of 2% - 6%; and total revenue growth of 0 - 4%.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share increased 25% to $2.15, compared to $1.72 in the prior year period. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased 12% to $1.36 billion. Recurring fee revenues increased 14% to $930 million. Analysts expected revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

