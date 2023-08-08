Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $324.1 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $248.1 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $381.9 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $1.84 billion from $1.72 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $324.1 Mln. vs. $248.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.72 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.11 -Revenue (Q4): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.

