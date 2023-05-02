Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $198.5 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $176.6 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $244.5 million or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.65 billion from $1.53 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $198.5 Mln. vs. $176.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.02 -Revenue (Q3): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.

