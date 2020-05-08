Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $166.8 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $172.2 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $195.0 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $1.25 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $195.0 Mln. vs. $188.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

