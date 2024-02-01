Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $70.3 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $57.5 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $109.6 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.41 billion from $1.29 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $70.3 Mln. vs. $57.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q2): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.29 Bln last year.

