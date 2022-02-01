Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $69 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $79 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.0% to $1.26 billion from $1.05 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $69 Mln. vs. $79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.82 -Revenue (Q2): $1.26 Bln vs. $1.05 Bln last year.

