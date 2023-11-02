Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $90.9 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $50.4 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $129.6 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.28 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $90.9 Mln. vs. $50.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.76 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q1): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.28 Bln last year.

