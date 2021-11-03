Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $67.2 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $65.8 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $126.3 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.7% to $1.19 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $126.3 Mln. vs. $114.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

