Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $65.8 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $55.9 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $114.5 million or $0.98 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $1.02 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $114.5 Mln. vs. $80.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.98 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

