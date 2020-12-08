Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

Broadridge Financial Solutions's next dividend payment will be US$0.57 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.30 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of $147.23. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Broadridge Financial Solutions is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 46% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BR Historic Dividend December 9th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Broadridge Financial Solutions's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Broadridge Financial Solutions is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Broadridge Financial Solutions has lifted its dividend by approximately 15% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Broadridge Financial Solutions worth buying for its dividend? Broadridge Financial Solutions's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Broadridge Financial Solutions you should know about.

