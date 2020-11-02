Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.8% to hit US$1.0b. Broadridge Financial Solutions also reported a statutory profit of US$0.56, which was an impressive 43% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:BR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, Broadridge Financial Solutions' eight analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$4.69b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 6.4% to US$4.37. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.67b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.55 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$146, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Broadridge Financial Solutions at US$155 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$120. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Broadridge Financial Solutions is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Broadridge Financial Solutions' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.0%, compared to a historical growth rate of 9.5% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 13% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Broadridge Financial Solutions going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

