Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BR was $142.38, representing a -10.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.36 and a 73.85% increase over the 52 week low of $81.90.

BR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). BR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.44. Zacks Investment Research reports BR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.1%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BR Dividend History page.

