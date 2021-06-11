Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $161.37, the dividend yield is 1.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BR was $161.37, representing a -3.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $167.54 and a 37.69% increase over the 52 week low of $117.20.

BR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). BR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports BR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.13%, compared to an industry average of 7.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BR as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree Trust (BR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 9.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BR at 1.28%.

