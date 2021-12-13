Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.3% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $178.36, the dividend yield is 1.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BR was $178.36, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $185 and a 29.33% increase over the 52 week low of $137.91.

BR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). BR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BR's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 13.78%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the br Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BR as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Gr (SMIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMIG with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BR at 3.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.