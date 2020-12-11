Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $146.22, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BR was $146.22, representing a -4.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.34 and a 78.53% increase over the 52 week low of $81.90.

BR is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). BR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05. Zacks Investment Research reports BR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.19%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BR as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CWS with an increase of 12.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BR at 4.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.