Broadridge Financial Solutions Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BR

In trading on Friday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $122.95, changing hands as low as $121.90 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BR's low point in its 52 week range is $93.77 per share, with $136.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.23. The BR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

