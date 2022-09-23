Broadridge Financial Solutions Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BR

In trading on Friday, shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.08, changing hands as low as $153.08 per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BR's low point in its 52 week range is $132.40 per share, with $185.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.86.

