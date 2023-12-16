Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 204.85

The average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) has been revised to 204.85 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 194.82 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 241.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 193.75 / share.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Declares $0.80 Dividend

On November 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 will receive the payment on January 5, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $193.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.73%, the lowest has been 1.33%, and the highest has been 2.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 6.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BR is 0.27%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 122,663K shares. The put/call ratio of BR is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,900K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,712K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,826K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,985K shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 9.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,674K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 12.28% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,541K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BR by 16.48% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,322K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 59.40% over the last quarter.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. Broadridge delivers technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

