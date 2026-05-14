Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Price Target Decreased by 13.21% to 220.24

The average one-year price target for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) has been revised to $220.24 / share. This is a decrease of 13.21% from the prior estimate of $253.75 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $308.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.02% from the latest reported closing price of $143.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,075 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadridge Financial Solutions. This is an decrease of 649 owner(s) or 37.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BR is 0.11%, an increase of 51.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 122,345K shares. The put/call ratio of BR is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,593K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,364K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,647K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,691K shares , representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 7.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,355K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 51.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,060K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,588K shares , representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BR by 59.00% over the last quarter.

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