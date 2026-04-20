Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Minority Investment In CENTRL

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) announced a strategic partnership and minority investment in CENTRL, a provider of AI-powered due diligence solutions for financial institutions. Broadridge will integrate CENTRL's AI-powered workflow and automation capabilities across solutions serving asset managers, retirement recordkeepers, and retirement advisors. Broadridge clients will now have access to CENTRL's due diligence management and response platforms, including deeper integration with Broadridge's distribution data and analytics.

The collaboration includes modernizing Broadridge's Fi360 RFP Director, embedding Broadridge data into CENTRL's workflows, and expanding access to AI-driven tools that automate due diligence, RFP responses, and counterparty oversight processes.

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