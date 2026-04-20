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Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Minority Investment In CENTRL

April 20, 2026 — 07:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) announced a strategic partnership and minority investment in CENTRL, a provider of AI-powered due diligence solutions for financial institutions. Broadridge will integrate CENTRL's AI-powered workflow and automation capabilities across solutions serving asset managers, retirement recordkeepers, and retirement advisors. Broadridge clients will now have access to CENTRL's due diligence management and response platforms, including deeper integration with Broadridge's distribution data and analytics.

The collaboration includes modernizing Broadridge's Fi360 RFP Director, embedding Broadridge data into CENTRL's workflows, and expanding access to AI-driven tools that automate due diligence, RFP responses, and counterparty oversight processes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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