Broadridge Financial Solutions Agrees To Buy Acolin

July 03, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), Thursday announced its plan to acquire Acolin, a provider of cross-border fund distribution and regulatory services. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The company expects Acolin to extend its services in Europe, expand its regulatory fund communications services, integrate capabilities to support fund creation, and broaden its distribution insights to support the needs of European as well as global asset managers.

Notably, the transaction, set to close in the first half of the company's 2026 fiscal year, is expected to not have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results.

In the pre-market hours, BR is trading at $237.55, down 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

