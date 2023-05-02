News & Insights

Markets
BR

Broadridge Financial Reaffirms FY23 Adj. Earning Growth

May 02, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share growth in a range of 7-11 percent. Full-year earnings growth is expected to be in the range of 13-17 percent. The company now projects adjusted revenue growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in a range of 6 to 9 percent.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters are expecting the company to report full-year revenue of $6.09 billion. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported earnings of $198.5 million or $1.67 per share, up from $176.6 million or $1.49 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.05 per share that beat wall street estimates of $2.02 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $1.65 billion, up 7.8 percent from $1.53 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected $1.65 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.