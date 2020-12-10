Broadridge Financial Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced its new three-year growth objectives for the period ending fiscal year 2023, shown as compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the fiscal years 2020-2023.

For Fiscal 2020-2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 12 percent, recurring revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent and organic recurring revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

Broadridge also reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 guidance provided on its fiscal first quarter 2021 conference call, including for recurring revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 10 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.