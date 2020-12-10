Markets
BR

Broadridge Financial Reaffirms FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Ahead of its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, fintech company Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced its new three-year growth objectives for the period ending fiscal year 2023, shown as compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the fiscal years 2020-2023.

For Fiscal 2020-2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 12 percent, recurring revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent and organic recurring revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

Broadridge also reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 guidance provided on its fiscal first quarter 2021 conference call, including for recurring revenue growth of 3 to 6 percent and adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 to 10 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular