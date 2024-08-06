Broadridge Financial Provides FY25 Outlook; Boosts Dividend 10% - Update

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) provided its adjusted earnings growth and recurring revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also declared a 10 percent higher quarterly dividend.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 to 12 percent on constant currency recurring revenue growth of 5 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.44 per share on revenues of $6.88 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Monday, Broadridge's Board of Directors declared a 10 percent higher quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on October 3, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2024.

