Broadridge Financial (BR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) reported $1.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. EPS of $3.21 for the same period compares to $2.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 billion, representing a surprise of -2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Broadridge Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenue- Regulatory : $444.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $459.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

: $444.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $459.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%. Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Data- driven fund solutions : $113.40 million versus $120.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $113.40 million versus $120.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Net revenues- Investor Communication Solutions : $1.44 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.47 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Distribution Revenues : $521.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $543.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $521.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $543.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Mutual funds : $26.30 million versus $21.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change.

: $26.30 million versus $21.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.6% change. Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues- Equity and other : $32.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $32.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues : $857.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $869.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $857.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $869.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Wealth and investment management : $143.20 million compared to the $148.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $143.20 million compared to the $148.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Total GTO Recurring Fee Revenues- Capital markets : $257.40 million versus $243 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $257.40 million versus $243 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Total ICS Event- Driven Fee Revenues : $58.90 million compared to the $67.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.

: $58.90 million compared to the $67.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year. Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Customer communications : $165.80 million compared to the $172.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $165.80 million compared to the $172.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Total ICS Recurring Fee Revenues- Issuer: $134.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $147.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Shares of Broadridge Financial have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

